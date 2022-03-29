Angel Luis Rubero Rivera 92, a former United Airlines machinist, died peacefully in his home in Port Saint Lucie, FL on March 19, 2022, at about 7:30 a.m. ET surrounded by family.
Before this, Angel Luis lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. for 74 years of his life, starting in San Francisco's Mission District, then Daly City, San Bruno, Millbrae and setting in Burlingame, CA. He was born in Orocovis, Puerto on March 17, 1930, to Alonso and Carmen Maria Rubero. He received his high school diploma from Coamo High School in Coamo, Puerto Rico. He worked various jobs throughout his life, United Airlines - 30 years, Schlage Locks Manufacturer -10 years, Chesterfield Cigarettes -2 and also served in the US Army and the US Merchant Marines. He was of outstanding character and work ethic and proudly produced over and beyond in everything he did.
Angel married Carmen Haydee Miranda and is survived by 2 children, Elaine and Angel Luis, Jr (& Lyndley), 3 grandchildren Lyced Yvette, Ivan Antonio, Corbin Luis. He is also 1 of 9 children, siblings - Irma, Aurea, Carmen Ana, Alfonso Ruben, Maria Ligia, Pedro Juan, Pedro (Papo), Paula.
Angel Luis played softball when younger, traveled to Hawaii, New York, Japan, Korea, Guam and Puerto Rico and was lead singer in various Puerto Rican bands in the San Francisco Bay Area. He enjoyed a simple yet fulfilling life as a family man, who participated in family celebrations and events, surrounded by those that truly loved and appreciate him. He is greatly missed.
His memorial service will be held on March 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Yates Funeral Home, 526 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953.
You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com to leave condolences and share memories.
