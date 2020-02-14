Andrew Elliott Rivas “Elliott” age 53, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and surrounded by his family on Friday January 31, 2020 in Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. He was born on June 14, 1966 in San Jose, CA to Geraldine “Gerry” Ann Rivas and Daniel “Dan” Rivas. He is survived by his wife Ana Rivas, stepchildren John Andrew Suarez and Richard Suarez, his parents Gerry and Dan Rivas, and many family members.
Elliott was a devoted husband to Ana and extraordinary father to Andy and Richard. He lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors, backpacking, traveling, attending live music concerts, and spending time with his wife and family. He recently retired after 25 years from SamTrans where he was a Bus Maintenance Superintendent to accept a new career opportunity as a Maintenance Manager with First Transit where he managed the maintenance department for the Stanford Shuttles transportation system.
