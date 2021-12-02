Andine Kathleen Hadfield, late of San Bruno and also Danville, entered into rest peacefully on November 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George Hadfield for 49 years. Loving mother of George, Jr. (his wife Elaine), Kathryn Rowbotham, the late Maureen, Daniel and Barbara Padilla (her husband Bob). Also survived by her grandchildren Billy, Brian, Steven, Christy, Cole, Natalie along with great grandson Noah.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 95 years. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 2, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Veronica Catholic Church in South San Francisco. Committal will follow at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma.
