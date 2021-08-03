Alice (Susy) Greene passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021.
Alice (Susy) Greene was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years Ed, Children Sandra Taber (Frank), Nancy Grizzle, Jo Ann Edwards (Mike) and Steve Greene (Lupe), grandchildren Brian and Dan Hughes, James & Shaun Gudaitis. She also leaves behind 2 great grandchildren Taylor and Kadence.
While the last several years of Susy’s life were especially challenging, she remained in great spirits. Her fun-loving sense of humor and wit never departed her.
She was a true native Californian and loved San Francisco. She graduated from Balboa High School and lived her entire life in San Francisco and South San Francisco. She loved people, painting, socializing, traveling, & Margarita’s. Most importantly she was an AVID 49ers fan.
We will celebrate a toast to our mom’s passing with Margarita’s and Mexican Food at a later date.
