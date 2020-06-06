Alberta Cauz passed away peacefully on May 27 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. Alberta was born to Theodore and Appolonia Becker in Tipton, Kansas on December 27, 1932. Her grandparents emigrated from Germany to America in the late 1800s, and she was raised on the family farm with her seven siblings. Being one of the eldest daughters, she was instrumental in helping her mother run the busy household. A few years after high school, she moved with girl friends to Denver and then further west to San Francisco. At Old St Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco, she met Ugo Cauz and they married shortly thereafter. They had two children, Stephen and Cathleen. They first settled in San Francisco but spent six years in Arlington Heights, Illinois before moving to San Mateo in 1972, where Ugo had grown up. After retirement, Ugo and Alberta lived in the Sierra foothills before returning to the Bay Area to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Alberta worked in the insurance industry until stopping to raise her children. She returned to work when her children were older, first to help in the school kitchen at Baywood Elementary and then at Motorola where she worked until retirement.
Alberta was a kind and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She loved sewing and found her passion in quilting after retirement, making beautiful impeccably hand-stitched quilts. She was an excellent baker and family gatherings were not complete without Auntie Bert’s apple pie and cookies. What she loved most of all was being with her family on holidays and special occasions.
Her warm smile and hearty laugh will be dearly missed by the family she leaves behind. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Ugo, son Stephen (Kristen) Cauz, daughter Cathleen (Serge) Terentieff, and grandchildren Nicklaus, Zackary and Macallan Cauz and Claire and Michael Terentieff, all of California; by her sister Alice (Jim) Herredsberg, brothers Francis (and Lucille deceased) Becker, Art and Wilma Becker, and Bob and Marguerite Becker, all of Kansas, and by her brother Chuck and Sandy Becker of Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Leona Becker, her sister Mary Ann (Bob) Moritz and her brother Teddy Becker, as well as by her mother- and father-in-law Caterina and Isidoro Cauz.
The family wants to thank the incredible care Alberta received from Carlton Senior Living in Pleasant Hill. Private graveside service will be held at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, California. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
