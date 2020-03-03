Albert John Guaspari, late of Millbrae, entered into rest on February 24, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of Norma Guaspari since 1950. Loving father of Jeanne Millar (Robert); John Guaspari (Anne); Deborah Bushnell (Gary); Joseph Guaspari; James Guaspari (Slavka); AJ Guaspari (Julie). Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Al was a native of San Francisco and particularly proud of his military service during the Korean War. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial mass on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m., at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, Millbrae. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Mateo Lodge Inc., Redwood City; or NAMI of San Mateo County.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Trending Stories
Articles
- 3 Pigs serves up new locations in San Mateo and Half Moon Bay
- DA announces judgment against San Mateo beauty salon
- Two arrested for stealing liquor, assaulting grocery clerk in Millbrae
- San Jose woman pleads not guilty in alleged DUI crash that killed passenger
- Police: Teen driver intentionally hit four teens with SUV in Burlingame
- Proposed 540-unit development in Redwood City has fans, foes
- Future of Belmont's NDNU uncertain
- Leaders are frustrated with NDNU communication
- Students to protest Notre Dame de Namur next week
- Man who filmed viral robbery video in San Francisco arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Jorg said:Here we go again with the silly confusion about “socialism” and Venezuela. No one in his right mind, and certainly not Bernie Sanders, advocat…
-
Christopher Conway said:Pretty soon they will run out of other people's money. Democrats have made this state and county the highest taxed region in our country. Go D…
-
Alexander Melendrez said:
Young Democrat here. I wholeheartedly agree!
-
BenToy said:Started this listing when there were too many running and continued to refine it as the field whittled down. This is my most current list and …
-
Jorg said:As usual, you have no idea what you are talking about, Chris! Trump couldn’t dream about my education, no matter how much his daddy might be w…
Featured Events
Latest News
- PG&E says it can't commit to expanding tree-trimming force
- Trade show blues: Exhibitions go virtual as virus spreads
- Stocks whipsaw after Fed cuts rates to counter virus effects
- Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people
- France seizes control of masks; Europeans close more schools
- Iran's military on alert as virus kills 77, sickens leaders
- Millennial Money: Credit card loyalty is no virtue
- Spring decor trends: soothing, soft, sustainable, stylish
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.