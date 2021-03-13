George was born to Albert and Helene Cole in San Francisco California. He was raised in the bay area and resided there most of his life.
Early in his years George was in the Coast Guard and was aboard the first Ice Breaker Ship to ever cross the Arctic Circle in 1957. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and spent over 25 years working for United Airlines as Machinist/Computer Operator repairing Jet Engines.
His lifelong passion was no doubt cars. He raced, built and collected many over the years. He made great friendships throughout his years with other people that raced, collected and appreciated cars.
To his family and friends he will always be remembered for his humor and kindness. He was very supportive to all in his inner circle.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Frazier Cole. He is survived by his Daughter Cindy Cole and Stepson Ross Frazier. George is survived by his grandchildren Jennifer, Nicole and Keith Harrison and Travis and Dylan Frazier as well as several great grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He had an amazing life and will be missed by many. We love you “Jungle George.”
