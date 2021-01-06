With great sadness, we want you to know that our beloved Aida Figueroa passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City from COVID-19. Aida came to the Catholic Worker over 20 years ago (she is 89 years old) and has been a fixture ever since. Larry was able to visit and pray with her the day she died, and she was peacefully resting when he left. We remember with gratitude her life and service.
The following is our 2017 November Redwood City Catholic Worker Newsletter written by Larry Purcell:
“That is why I am telling you not to worry about your life and what you are to eat, nor about your body and how you are to clothe it…So do not worry about tomorrow, tomorrow will take care of itself…” (Matt. 6:25)
Many, many of you have visited the Catholic Worker House at 545 Cassia St. in Redwood City and have met Aida Figueroa. But for those of you who do not know her, here’s a snap shot. Aida is the only Christian I’ve met who has intentionally made absolutely no plans for how she will afford growing old. Her only retirement plan is “God provides.” And guess what, so far it’s worked. It’s amazing!!!!
As a Benedictine nun for 28 years, Aida learned that her life is in God’s hands. As she worked and prayed as a Benedictine nun, she was put in charge of supervising the cleaning of a Catholic Hospital. While working and praying, she found out that God cares for her as he does the birds of the air and clothes her as he does the flowers of the fields. She prays as if everything is up to God and works as if everything is up to us.
Even though Aida knows that God provides, in Benedictine fashion, she never stops working. Her current involvements include volunteering weekly with Friends of the Library, Sandwiches on Sundays (SOS), and St. Anthony’s “New to U” clothing give away. In addition to that, she is the #1 housecleaner at the Catholic Worker. She deep cleans the place every week– we’ve never been cleaner! Aida helps us with all of our projects at the Catholic Worker House. She deeply believes in both praying and working.
Whatever Aida is doing, she believes in healthy living. She runs every day, practices Yoga, attends daily mass, gives and receives Jin Shin Jyutsu therapeutic massages and avoids (whenever possible) western medicine. Several years ago Aida was diagnosed with acute leukemia and has refused any and all suggested treatments (chemo, radiation, steroids, etc.). She relies on her regime of healthy living, her chiropractor (Dr. Ken Felch), and a solid prayer life. For over 6 years she has been completely symptom free regarding leukemia. Again, “God provides.’
Aida’s faith and good works at the Catholic Worker and throughout Redwood City are humble, innocent, and done with a kind heart. If you want to get to know how to “let go and let God,” then remember Aida.
We give thanks for the goodness of Aida and for all of you, our supporters, and of course to our God, who takes good care of all of us no matter what. Love, Larry for all of us.
Any gifts sent to the Catholic Worker in Aida’s honor will be forwarded to her dear, dear brother Fr. Ed Figueroa, who has worked in Brazil with “throw-away kids” for his entire life. Checks can be made out to and sent to: Catholic Worker House, 545 Cassia St. Redwood City, Calif. 94063.
