Agnes was 95 years old when she passed with her two sons by her side. The love of a good mother will be cherished by both. She was born in 1928 in the alpine village of Alpnach, Switzerland to parents Valentin and Oliva. She was the middle child of 9 siblings.
Agnes began apprenticing in restaurant service around age 15 (1943), acquiring excellent references in the process. She worked in restaurant service through the early 1950s in Switzerland when not traveling and working as a nanny (au pair).
She worked as a nanny in Lausanne, Switzerland from 1944 to 1946, and then in England in the early and mid-1950s. Working in England started her lifelong love of tea with milk, lamb roast with mint jelly, Yorkshire pudding, the English custom of Christmas crackers (the kind that pop) after dinner which she loved to share when hosting, and her fascination with the royal family, particularly Queen Elizabeth.
Agnes then emigrated to the United States with her best friend Erika in 1956, arriving by ship in New York City. She was an adventurous soul! She was 28 when she arrived in the New World and never looked back. From New York she and Erika traveled by train to Southern California for their sponsored jobs as au pairs.
A short time thereafter she and Erika moved to the Bay Area. Agnes took a job with the Bauhofer Family at the Cloverdale Creamery in Fremont. Social time was spent at the Swiss Park in Newark, a Swiss cultural gathering place. She enjoyed attending many events late into her 90’s here.
Agnes then met Josef Duffner, a German immigrant, at the Swiss Park, circa 1959. They married in 1960 in Reno and had two sons, Mark and Dirk. The Duffner Family lived on a large plot of land in Fremont and Agnes will be remembered for her easy relationship with the family’s animals, spending time with her boys and friends and her beautiful garden.
Agnes stayed in Fremont with her family until the death of her husband in 2004. After Josef’s passing she moved to Redwood City to be closer to her grandchildren and settled into a tree-lined brick house perfect for the next chapter of her life. She particularly enjoyed her twice yearly trips to Idaho to hang out with Mark and Jeanne. She thrived in her new home, enjoying her independence and her time with family and friends until the time of her death at 95.
To her grandchildren, she was lovingly known as Grossi, a Swiss German nickname for grandma. Her grandchildren will remember her warm hugs, her slew of quirky hats, and the many snacks she would keep stocked for visits. She also had a great love for her granddaughters’ dogs, Pepper and Monte, who she so lovingly babysat as if they were her own.
Agnes was an avid supporter of her family and loved being involved in her grandchildrens’ lives. She would help watch them after school and came to every water-polo, soccer and basketball game they ever played. She will be remembered for her gentle hug at the end of every game, and her words whispered in their ears, “I sure enjoyed watching you play!” It never mattered if it was a win or a loss.
Throughout her life Agnes accumulated many interests and talents. She will be forever remembered for her wonderfully crafted outfits with colorful matching scarves, purses, and hats. She will also be remembered for her love of plants and her skill with knitting needles.
Whatever she created she shared and everything she shared helped bring joy to those around her. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Her family and friends are grateful for the time they had with her and the memories shared with her will forever be cherished.
She is survived by her sons, Mark with wife Jeanne, and Dirk with wife Marjorie, and by her three grandchildren, RJ with wife Tessa, Taylor and Mackenzie, and by her great-grandson, Liam.
She is also survived by her beloved caregivers, Ronnie and Dina who for many years provided Agnes with wonderful care and companionship and to whom the Duffner Family will be forever grateful. We are also blessed to have had Lilia and neighbor, Mollie, who provided friendship and support for our Grossi.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 23, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at The Swiss Park in Newark, California.
