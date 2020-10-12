Agnes B. Whitney, 95, of Redwood City, CA died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Belmont CA. She was born December 10, 1924 in Lavaca, AR to Argus and Etta (Binkley) Bates. She was retired from the Redwood City Elementary School District where she worked in the Kitchen for many years at Hover Intermediate School. She was also a homemaker, loved to socialize and read. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Claire Whitney and their sons Norman and Michael Whitney. She was also preceded by her sisters, Jane Carrier, Lois Bullington and Jean Harris. She is survived by her remaining son, Larry Whitney and his wife Cathy of La Honda CA, and one brother, Binkley Bates of Vista, CA. She had one grandchild, Mary Goulart and her husband Jim. Additionally, she had one great-grandchild Evelyn Goulart.
