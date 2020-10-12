Agnes B. Whitney Photo

Agnes B. Whitney, 95, of Redwood City, CA died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Belmont CA. She was born December 10, 1924 in Lavaca, AR to Argus and Etta (Binkley) Bates. She was retired from the Redwood City Elementary School District where she worked in the Kitchen for many years at Hover Intermediate School. She was also a homemaker, loved to socialize and read. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Claire Whitney and their sons Norman and Michael Whitney. She was also preceded by her sisters, Jane Carrier, Lois Bullington and Jean Harris. She is survived by her remaining son, Larry Whitney and his wife Cathy of La Honda CA, and one brother, Binkley Bates of Vista, CA. She had one grandchild, Mary Goulart and her husband Jim. Additionally, she had one great-grandchild Evelyn Goulart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription