Adriana Casaretto Landucci passed away December 21, 2019 at the age of 81 at her home in Millbrae, CA.
Born August 1, 1938 in Chiavari Italy, she was the daughter of Andrea Casaretto and Palmira Cuneo and the youngest of eight children. Her family was exposed to many of the hardships and sacrifices that affected the lives of people in Europe during that time. Following her Brother Giuseppe Casaretto to San Francisco, Adriana emigrated to America in 1966. While Adriana did not have a formal education, she had an excellent work ethic, exercised humility and was a prudent saver. Adriana worked as a server and hostess for 25 years.
She enjoyed entertaining and was an excellent cook. She was known for her quick wit and lively spirit. When Adriana was no longer able to work full time she turned her passion to charity work, assisting people with disabilities and seniors with in-home care. During her final years, she enjoyed music, dancing, going on cruises and spending time with her family.
Adriana was married for 18 years and is survived by her loving son Alex and two grandchildren, Jack and Siena, whom she cherished immensely.
The memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae at 11:30 am. In her memory, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.