Adeline Palmieri Taylor passed away on June 14, 2022, at age 95, in Millbrae, CA surrounded by loved ones.
Born in San Francisco, CA on August 19, 1926, to Italian immigrant parents, Fortunato Palmieri and Anita Ferrari Palmieri. Raised in San Francisco’s Excelsior District and graduating from Balboa High School where she developed many lifelong friendships.
As part of the “Greatest Generation”, Adeline enjoyed life in San Francisco. She and her parents crossed the Golden Gate Bridge on Opening Day, she danced in Golden Gate Park to the sounds of the Big Band era music. She met her future husband, Ken Taylor, a Navy Airman following World War II. Ken and Adeline were married in 1947, and shortly thereafter moved into the family home in Millbrae, CA. The couple welcomed three sons.
Family trips consisted of annual vacations to Lakeport, CA on the shores of wonderful Clearlake. The family enjoyed swimming, boating, and car races on Friday nights, and the many friendships that developed each year.
Once able to work outside the home, Adeline was employed at the newly constructed Millbrae Elementary School as a teachers aid for 10 years. Following that she was employed as an Executive Assistant at the corporate offices of The Gap Inc. until her retirement. Now ready to experience all that retirement has to offer, but where to start.
While attending an elementary school class reunion, Adeline was reacquainted will a former classmate, Frank Ingersol. The two struct up a friendship which led to many years of trips abroad, cruises, and exploration of popular tourist areas in California.
Adeline is survived by her sons; Paul (Cindy), Ken (Gigi), Tony (Elfi). Grandchildren, Paul R. (Lisa), Jennifer (Dante) Moreno, Jonathan (Molly), Rachelle, Michelle, Jack. Great Grandchildren; Jacob Taylor, Henry Moreno, Eva Moreno, and Taylor Moreno.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Fortunato and Anita Palmieri, husband; Ken Taylor and granddaughter; Hailey Taylor.
Services will be private at Cypress Lawn, interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held in mid-August.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.