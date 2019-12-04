Adele P. Fortes passed away peacefully at her home in Redwood City, California on Thursday November 28 2019, she was 85. Born on March 17, 1934 in Pescadero California to Thomas and Susie Gonzales, she lived for most of her life in San Mateo County with her late husband Manuel. They were married for 62 years and resided in the same residence all that time. Adele worked professionally as a hairdresser for 30 years and made a lot of close friends during that time. She also was a volunteer for the Highlands Community Club of Redwood City and Little House in Menlo Park. Adele was a member of the I.D.E.S. and St Anthony’s of Half Moon Bay as well as the Mid-Peninsula Old Time Auto Club and Buick Club of California. She enjoyed attending events associated with all the clubs she belonged to.
Adele is survived by her two sisters, Gloria Stent and Dorothy Scott, son Jim Fortes and daughter-in law Lisa, grandchildren Nicholas and Mark, and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Adele in early February. The date, time, and location to be announced. www.crippenflynn.com
