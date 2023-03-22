KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine on Wednesday, killing students and other civilians, in a violent follow-up to dueling high-level diplomatic missions aimed at bringing peace after 13 months of war.

"Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post accompanying video showing what he said was a Russian missile striking a nine-story apartment building on a busy road in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. "Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at."

jcaruana
The biased pro-Ukrainian article, typical of what tries to pass as news in U.S. corporate media these days, contains at least one blatant factual error. It states :"The war, which Russia started on Feb. 24, 2022..."

The war had been going on since at least 2014 when Ukraine with U.S. assistance began attacking ethnic Russian Ukrainians and bombing eastern provinces which were resisting the US backed violent coup that had overthrown a democratically elected government and replaced it with a virulently anti-Russian one. According to the OSCE, 9 days prior to the Russian invasion there was a heavy increase in bombing by Ukrainian of the independent republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, called ceasefire violations. These facts are never mentioned by western media sources that continue to recite the fiction that the conflict began with the Feb. 24 2022 invasion. https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/osce-reports-reveal-ukraine-started

