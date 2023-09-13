IMI N'TALA, Morocco (AP) — The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N'Tala high up in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, where last week's catastrophic earthquake razed the hamlet's mud-brick buildings and killed dozens of residents.

Rescuers worked Monday to dig through remote Moroccan villages flattened by a monstrous earthquake, as hope dwindled of finding people alive.

Bulldozers and responders have been digging through the wreckage around the clock in the hopes of finding the eight to 10 corpses still underneath, even as an aftershock Wednesday evening rattled already frayed nerves.

