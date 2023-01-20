LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte poured into Peru's capital, clashing with police who fired tear gas. Many came from remote regions, where dozens have died in unrest that has gripped the country since Peru's first leader from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month.

The protests have been marked by Peru's worst political violence in more than two decades and highlighted deep divisions between the country's urban elite, largely concentrated in Lima, and poor rural areas. Former President Pedro Castillo has been in detention and is expected to be tried for rebellion since he was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

