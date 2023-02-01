KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday urged Congo's people to forgive those who committed "inhuman violence" against them, celebrating a Mass for 1 million people and then hearing first hand of the atrocities some of them have endured: a teen-age girl "raped like an animal" for months; a young man who watched as his father was decapitated; a former sex slave who was forced into cannibalism.

Congolese from the country's violence-wracked east traveled to the capital of Kinshasa to tell the pope of the horrific violence they suffered for years as rebel groups sought to gain territory in the mineral-rich region through attacks that have forced more than 5 million people to flee their homes.

