SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday its latest missile launches simulated "scorched earth" nuclear strikes on South Korea and that it's also been rehearsing an occupation of its rival's territory in the event of conflict.

South Korean and U.S. militaries held a wet gap crossing drill in Cheorwon near the border with North Korea on Thursday, the last day of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.

Pyongyang has previously tested nuclear-capable missiles and described how it would use them in potential wars with South Korea and the U.S. But the North's disclosure of detailed war plans reaffirmed its aggressive nuclear doctrine to intimidate its opponents, as it escalates its protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military exercises that it views as a major security threat, observers say.

