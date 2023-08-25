The Kremlin on Friday rejected allegations it was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence about Wednesday's plane crash in the Tver region, expressing condolences to the families of those who were aboard the jet, including Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, was eulogized Thursday by President Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination.

