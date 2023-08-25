NEW DELHI (AP) — A lunar rover slid down a ramp from the lander of India's spacecraft within hours of its historic touch-down near the moon's south pole, Indian space officials said Thursday, as the country celebrated its new scientific accomplishment.

Indian space officials say that a lunar rover has descended down a ramp from the lander of India's spacecraft that has made its much celebrated touch-down near the moon's south pole.

"India took a walk on the moon," the state-run Indian Space Research Organization said, adding that the Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

