Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar
- By JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press
-
-
- 0
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months on Monday, in another escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, a series of deadly attacks inside Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank.
Israel said it intercepted the rocket, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza's militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year's Eve.
Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli "violations" in Jerusalem.
Ziad al-Nakhala, who is based outside the Palestinian territories, said threats to tighten an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza imposed after Hamas seized power 15 years ago "can't silence us from what's happening in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank."
Palestinians and Israeli police clashed over the weekend in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, which has long been an epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian violence. It is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because the mosque stands on a hilltop where the Jewish temples were located in antiquity.
Protests and clashes there this time last year eventually led to an 11-day Gaza war.
Police said they were responding to Palestinian stone-throwing and that they were committed to ensuring that Jews, Christians and Muslims — whose major holidays are converging this year — could celebrate them safely in the Holy Land. Palestinians view the presence of Israeli police at the site as a provocation and said they used excessive force.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday, ahead of the rocket fire, that Israel has been the target of a "Hamas-led incitement campaign."
The latest tensions come during the confluence of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover. Christians are also celebrating their holy week leading up to Easter, and tens of thousands of visitors have flocked to Jerusalem's Old City — home to major holy sites for all three faiths — for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordan and Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago and coordinate with it on security matters, have condemned its actions at the mosque. Jordan — which serves as custodian of the site — summoned Israel's charge d'affaires on Monday in protest.
Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed the violence with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, agreeing on "the need to stop all illegal and provocative Israeli measures" there, according to a statement. Jordan planned to convene a meeting of other Arab states on the issue.
Israel has been working to improve relations with Jordan over the past year and has recently normalized relations with other Arab states over their shared concerns about Iran. But the latest tensions have brought renewed attention to the conflict with the Palestinians, which Israel has sought to sideline in recent years.
An Arab party that made history last year by joining Israel's governing coalition suspended its participation on Sunday — a largely symbolic act that nevertheless reflected the sensitivity of the holy site, which is at the emotional heart of the century-old conflict.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — which includes the Old City — in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and is building and expanding Jewish settlements across the West Bank, which it views as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people.
The last serious and substantive peace talks collapsed more than a decade ago. Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood, though his government has taken steps in recent months to improve economic conditions for the Palestinians.
The Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to take over or partition the mosque compound, and in recent weeks calls by Jewish extremists to sacrifice animals there have circulated widely among Palestinians on social media, sparking calls to defend the mosque.
Israeli authorities say they have no intention of changing the status quo, and police are enforcing a prohibition on animal sacrifices. Israel says its security forces were forced to enter the compound early Friday after Palestinians stockpiled stones and other objects, and hurled rocks in the direction of an adjacent Jewish holy site.
Recent weeks have seen a series of Palestinian attacks inside Israel that killed 14 people. Israel has launched near-daily arrest raids and other military operations in the occupied West Bank that it says are aimed at preventing more.
The military said Monday it arrested 11 Palestinians in operations across the occupied West Bank overnight. In a raid in the village of Yamun, near the city of Jenin, the army said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosives at troops.
Soldiers "responded with live ammunition toward the suspects who hurled explosive devices," the military said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were hospitalized after being critically wounded.
Two of the recent attackers came from in and around Jenin, which has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israeli rule.
At least 25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks, according to an Associated Press count. Many had carried out attacks or were involved in clashes, but an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been a bystander were also among those killed.
___
Associated Press writers Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem, Omar Akour in Jordan and Fares Akram in Hamilton, Canada contributed to this report.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Ex-chancellor is arrested at San Francisco International Airport
- Former college chancellor arrested at SFO
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning
- 2-bedroom home for $304K in Redwood City
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged
- New plans for key spot in downtown San Mateo
- 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' comes to Redwood City
- San Mateo exploring ban on natural gas
- San Bruno police searching for missing man, 41
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy (29)
- GAY, GAY, GAY (22)
- Asleep at the wheel(’s of justice) (12)
- Can a sticker save a life? (9)
- Get ready for the loss of Taiwan (8)
- Not another tax (7)
- Trees and leaves (7)
- San Carlos should have used more reserves for pandemic (7)
- How to get rid of Proposition 13 (6)
- Joe Biden, civil rights pioneer (6)
- Belmont planning pot retail (6)
- San Mateo exploring ban on natural gas (6)
- The curious case of a candidate’s spouse’s tattoo (6)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (6)
- Ditching our oil dependency (5)
- Climate doom and gloom, or solutions? (5)
- More plastic than fish in the ocean (5)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (5)
- Proposition 13 redux (4)
- Charges against the former chancellor (4)
- Affordable housing (4)
- Feeding water demand (4)
- Unincorporated and underrepresented (4)
- Housing at Hillsdale makes a ton of sense (4)
- Free college (4)
- Close the sky (4)
- Going maskless (4)
- Gas, inflation and swinging (4)
- Biden and gas prices (3)
- Response to water or housing letter (3)
- Lesson 3: We are a democratic republic (3)
- Stanford rolling in a pile of cash (3)
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning (3)
- Two in running for San Mateo County sheriff (3)
- Bill would protect California’s affordable housing funding (3)
- Pitching is staple of PAL’s three San Mateo baseball teams (3)
- Burlingame is booming (3)
- Dear Avery (3)
- No basis for catastrophic climate predictions (3)
- Resistance is fierce for Senate Bill 9 duplex law (3)
- Never again (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged (3)
- Backing Ukraine in fight against Goliath (3)
- Hillsdale’s zoning request (3)
- Smothering ideologies (3)
- Marina High School: The campus that never was (3)
- Dependency (3)
- California’s spending problem (2)
- Water supply issues (2)
- It’s time to rethink bridge tolls (2)
- Democratic hypocrisy? (2)
- Who can we trust? (2)
- Let’s face reality (2)
- Slapping Big Tobacco (2)
- Lesson learned (2)
- Conservative from Half Moon Bay seeks congressional seat (2)
- Response to Simon’s April 14 column (2)
- Cantankerous housing, sobriquet for ravish rout (2)
- Longer loans would make housing more affordable (2)
- Coastside families taking action (2)
- South City aiming for carbon neutrality (2)
- New sheriff in town part two (2)
- San Mateo County prepped for future COVID surges (2)
- San Mateo survey to focus on tax increase (2)
- Burlingame plans for less hotel tax revenue (2)
- To the last Ukrainian? (2)
- Climate report (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Boots on the ground (2)
- Water usage letters (2)
- Water or housing? (2)
- IPCC report is not opinion (2)
- Cherry-picking climate conclusions (2)
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly (2)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (2)
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center (2)
- James Coleman, a needed voice in the Assembly (2)
- Transparency, accessibility and equity (2)
- Campaign issues (2)
- Cherry-picking climate data (2)
- Enough evidence available of human-induced climate change (2)
- U.S. oil production (1)
- Arrest made in San Carlos cold case murder (1)
- Rent relief is ending (1)
- Two water worlds (1)
- Foster City eyes infrastructure project options (1)
- Sheriff asking San Mateo County officials for hiring help (1)
- Changing with the times: The new NDNU (1)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (1)
- Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Math scores don’t add up in California (1)
- Saving water (1)
- Be empathetic to those who refuse the vaccine (1)
- San Mateo police praise new mental health program (1)
- There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change (1)
Featured Events
Please join us for George Washington High School's 1st Annual Car & Motorcycle Show! Read more
Latest News
- Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
- Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
- Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
- Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta says he's retiring
- Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
- California man exonerated after 32 years in prison
- Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
- EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
LittleFoot said:We have to look at traditions that we have carried on and be OK with saying that’s not working, and we have to look at different ways that we …
-
LittleFoot said:Its hard for me to understand why wanting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is such a high priority of south city. This is just more virtue s…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Rudy - as someone who graduated City College of SF and then transferred to UC Berkeley, I am with you on keeping community colleges affordable…
-
Tim E Strinden said:Stone and his fellow council members have worked hard to limit transparency and accountability in city operations, as in the rushed process to…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.