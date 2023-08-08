Even in Antarctica — one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events.

A new study has found that extreme events in Antarctica, such as ocean heatwaves and ice loss, are very likely to become more common and more severe.

The southernmost continent is not isolated from the extreme weather associated with human-caused climate change, according to a new paper in Frontiers in Environmental Science that tries to make a coherent picture of a place that has been a climate change oddball. Its western end and especially its peninsula have seen dramatic ice sheet melt that threatens massive sea level rises over the next few centuries, while the eastern side has at times gained ice. One western glacier is melting so fast that scientists have nicknamed it the Doomsday Glacier and there's an international effort trying to figure out what's happening to it. And Antarctic sea ice veered from record high to shocking amounts far lower than ever seen.

