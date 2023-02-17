RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's Carnival is back. Glittery and outrageous costumes were prepared once again. Samba songs were ringing out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties were flooding the streets. And working-class communities were buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.

The COVID-19 pandemic last year prompted Rio to delay Carnival by two months, and watered down some of the fun, which was attended mostly by locals. This year, Brazil's federal government expects 46 million people to join the festivities that officially began Friday and runs through Feb. 22. That includes visitors to cities that make Carnival a world-famous bash, especially Rio but also Salvador, Recife and metropolitan Sao Paulo, which has recently emerged as a hotspot.

