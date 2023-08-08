BELEM, Brazil (AP) — Amazon rainforest nation leaders met Tuesday for the first time in 14 years to find common ground on fueling economic development while protecting an ecosystem vital to the battle against climate change.

With critical problems plaguing the Amazon rainforest, South American presidents and ministers will converge on the city of Belem, near the mouth of the Amazon River, from Tuesday to discuss how to address them and how to chart a common course forward.

Assembling Tuesday and Wednesday in the Brazilian city of Belem are members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, a 45-year-old alliance that has met only three times before. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that he hopes the summit will spur it to start taking far-reaching and effective action.

