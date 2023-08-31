JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown apartment building mainly occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg early Thursday, leaving at least 74 dead, officials said. Some people threw babies out of third-story windows to others waiting below in the desperate scramble to evacuate, witnesses said.

Authorities say at least 64 people died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a multi-story building that had been used by homeless people. An emergency services spokesperson said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

At least 12 of those killed were children, the youngest a 1-year-old, according to city and medical officials. They said at a news conference that an undetermined number of people were still missing and many bodies recovered were burned beyond recognition.

