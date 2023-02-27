SAN JOAQUIN CO. — Deputies identified a woman who was found dead inside a fridge in a 27-year-old cold case, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference on Friday.
For decades, she was referred to as “the lady in the fridge,” after scavengers found a woman’s body at Holt’s Whiskey slough in March 1995 while looking for cans. Police have now identified her as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza.
Deputies believe the 30-year-old woman’s body had been undiscovered for six months or longer before she was found, meaning that the time of her disappearance occurred in 1994.
Although there wasn’t a missing person’s report, she was identified through modern technology, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to deputies.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help to locate Deza’s killer, and any indication of who she was or tips about her life would be useful.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400 or (209) 468-5087.
