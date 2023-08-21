A suspect in the city of Monterey on Thursday texted the wrong number and thereby alerted a police officer to alleged criminal activity, the police department said Friday.
At about 12:36 p.m., a Monterey Police officer received a suspicious text on his department-issued cellphone. The sender allegedly texted that he was in Monterey and had a gun and wanted assistance in confronting a group of males for an unknown reason.
The sender said he was on North Fremont Street and gave the description of the vehicle he was driving, police said.
Officers showed up on North Fremont and located Wesley Langkamp, 38, of Pacific Grove. He was detained and his car was searched, allegedly revealing a loaded Glock handgun. Police allege they also found narcotics and narcotis paraphernalia.
Langkamp was booked into jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and possession of narcotics and paraphrenalia.
