San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening then mostly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening then mostly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.