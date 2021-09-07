Soon, Californians will be able to dial a new three-digit number when seeking help for a mental health crisis.
After weeks in which funding to make the hotline work seemed uncertain, the state Department of Health Care Services announced Monday it would spend $20 million to help support the 9-8-8 network — billed as a “robust statewide call center” — designed to be an alternative to 9-1-1 calls.
The money “is a first step towards creating an easier to access system for mental health care. But it’s just a first step,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. The Steinberg Institute he founded had advocated for even more money.
“We’re going to continue to fight for sustained funding for a mental health crisis response system that includes mobile crisis teams and appropriate follow-up care,” he said. “Our jails and emergency rooms can no longer be our primary treatment for people in crisis.”
Advocates had warned that absent more funding, the state’s 13 existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers might not be equipped to handle the anticipated tripling of call volume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.