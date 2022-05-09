The Sierra Nevada may not be the only place in California to get some snow from the storm arriving Monday morning.
The highest peaks in the Bay Area may see a small amount of snow from the unseasonably cool weather, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.
Chews Ridge has the highest chance of less than .1 inch of snow - albeit just 13 percent — and three other peaks have a 6-7 percent chance of a similar amount: Junipero Serra Peak in the Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County, Pacheco Pass in southeastern Santa Clara County and Mount Umunhum in the Santa Cruz mountains.
In the Sierra Nevada range, a winter weather advisory was in effect Sunday. Motorists are advised to be prepared for slick and snow-covered roads, reduced visibility at times, travel delays and chain controls.
