Starting Wednesday, small businesses in California can apply for grants of up to $25,000 through the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
The first round of grants opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, with approvals announced starting Jan. 13.
Grant amounts will vary from $5,000 to $25,000, depending on the applicant’s annual gross revenue. Nonprofits are also eligible to apply.
The grants are part of the $500 million relief program that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 30.
For more information about the grants, visit https://careliefgrant.com/.
The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is available to assist with grant applications. People can learn more at californiasbdc.org/covid-19-relief-grant.
