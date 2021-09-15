Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees

A pair of lightning-sparked fires that took hold in rugged terrain in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks exploded over the weekend, while another blaze to the south burned into a grove of giant sequoia trees, sending smoke billowing above popular tourist destinations and forcing closures in the area. All three fires ignited Thursday after a series of thunderstorms rolled in, sending more than 130 lighting strikes into the southern Sierra Nevada mountains and sparking the Paradise and Colony fires in the two parks. Collectively called the KNP Complex, the fires have since seared 1,037 acres with no containment, forcing the closure of the Sequoia National Park while the Kings Canyon side remained open, according to Mark Ruggiero, a public information officer for the national parks. A separate blaze, dubbed the Windy fire, had seared 974 acres in the adjoining Sequoia National Forest. It had burned into the Peyrone Sequoia grove, part of the Giant Sequoia National Monument, according to Kate Kramer, a spokesperson for the fire. In an effort to tamp down fire risk, all national forests in California — including Sequoia — were closed last month, with closures slated to last at least through Sept. 17. Flames were in the perimeter of the towering trees — which can rise more than 250 feet and live for 3,000 years — but it wasn’t immediately known whether the fire had felled any, Kramer said, adding, “The fire is already into the grove.” The national parks also contain groves of giant sequoias, including the 275-foot tall General Sherman tree, considered the largest tree in the world by volume. Although the fires are not near the General Sherman tree or any of the other groves of giant redwoods, they are considered a “threat” to the sequoias, Ruggiero said. “The potential is there, with the current climate and how fires have been burning these last two years,” he added. Last year’s Castle fire destroyed hundreds of towering sequoias. Ruggiero said the giants were naturally fire-adaptive trees and need fire to reproduce. But the ferocity of recent fires is actually stymying growth. “The fires are burning so intense,” Ruggiero said, “that it’s really affecting the sequoia population.” The Paradise fire, burning south of the Buckeye Flat Campground, ballooned to 807 acres while the Colony fire, west of Crystal Cave Road, grew to 230 acres. Given the challenging terrain — with the Paradise fire raging at an elevation of 5,000 feet — crews attacked it from the air, officials said. “We’ve been painting the mountains red with retardant the last couple of days,” Clay Jordan, park superintendent, said during a community meeting. “So we hit that very aggressively.” Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road, with the the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building serving as a temporary evacuation point, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires are also threatening the foothills community of Three Rivers, portions of which are under an evacuation warning. The Windy fire ignited in the Tule River Indian Reservation before pushing into the national forest, where it’s rapidly spreading south and east through dead timber and other dry vegetation, Kramer said. Rain dropped by the recent storms is gone, and it’s getting drier and hotter again — conditions that promote fire growth. Like the KNP Complex to the north, the Windy fire has been difficult to attack, with its location amid difficult terrain and intense fire behavior. The flames are backing downhill, and there are roll-outs — when a burning log tumbles down, Kramer said.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting resources were ramping up Wednesday to battle two expanding forest fires threatening Sequoia National Park's giant sequoia trees and infrastructure.

The Colony and Paradise fires, ignited by lightning strikes last week, covered about 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in California's steep Sierra Nevada.

The Colony Fire was a threat to Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 sequoias, but not imminently, said Mark Ruggiero, fire information officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

The fires are among the latest in a long summer of blazes that have scorched more than 3,500 square miles (9,065 square kilometers) in California, destroying hundreds of homes.

Sequoia National Park has been closed and its headquarters and resident employees have been evacuated, along with a portion of the community of Three Rivers outside the entrance.

The park's historic wooden entrance sign dating to 1935 was covered in fire-resistant wrapping, and hoses were in place at the headquarters area for structure protection.

More than 300 firefighters were on the lines, aided by helicopters and air tankers when smoke conditions allowed. On Thursday, a national interagency management team will take over the fires, being managed collectively as the KNP complex, and even more resources are expected, Ruggiero said.

A 50-year history of using prescribed burns to remove other types of trees and vegetation in the park's sequoia groves was expected to help the giants survive by lessening the impact if flames reach them, Ruggiero said.

Giant sequoias, some thousands of years old, live on the western flank of the Sierra. They are adapted to fire, which can help them to thrive by releasing seeds from their cones and creating clearings that allow young sequoias to grow.

But Ruggiero noted that the extraordinary intensity of fires in current climate conditions can overwhelm sequoias, a scenario that played out when the 2020 Castle Fire caused tremendous tree mortality in the region.

Studies estimate that 7,500 to 10,600 large sequoias were killed by that fire, along with many of other sizes, according to the National Park Service.

The Colony Fire also poses a broader danger because it is burning at an elevation of the central Sierra where there are 280 million pines and other types of trees that have been killed by drought and bark beetles, Ruggiero said.

"The Colony Fire specifically is burning in a really bad spot ... where these trees are like jackstraws and it's difficult to put fire personnel into some of these areas because of that," he said.

Elsewhere, two California fires that have caused extensive destruction in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades were not growing.

The state's second-largest fire on record, the Dixie Fire, remained 75% contained after burning 1,500 square miles in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades region. Near Lake Tahoe, containment of the 342-square-mile (885-square- kilometer) Caldor Fire increased to 70%.

North of San Francisco, a 20-year-old Ukiah man was arrested Tuesday and jailed on suspicion of starting the Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement. The fire that sparked Sunday north of Ukiah charred 257 acres (104 hectares), destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this report.

