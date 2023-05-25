The California Senate passed a bill to decriminalize possession and use of a set of naturally occurring psychedelics 21-16 and will now head to the Senate, according the office of state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored the bill.
“This is a tremendously hopeful step for veterans and all those who wish to benefit from psychedelics to heal from PTSD, anxiety, and depression, or simply to improve their well-being,” Wiener said in a press release. “We came extremely close to decriminalizing these promising treatments in the last legislative session, and after deep engagement with stakeholders, we made changes to limit our proposal to naturally occurring substances and retain quantity limits to ensure these five naturally-occurring substances are for personal use only. We shouldn’t be criminalizing people for personal use of these non-addictive substances. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Assembly to provide relief for the suffering of so many.”
