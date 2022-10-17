SAN FRANCISCO — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday.
Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza.
The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls and colorful lights.
The new roller rink is a three-month pilot program with the possibility of extension following evaluation made by the city with partners and the community.
San FranDISCO will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. Youth under 18 years can skate for $5, and people 18 and up for $15 (admission fees cover entrance and skate rental). With offerings for everyone, the rink is a welcomed new outdoor entertainment amenity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
“I’m happy our families, kids, and residents are going to be able to come down to roller skate right across from City Hall at Fulton Plaza,” Breed said. “Bringing our City back is going to require everyone in our community working together on ideas like this rink that get people excited about San Francisco. I want to thank Civic Center Community Benefits District for their support of this project and we are proud to partner with Church of 8 Wheels, a San Francisco institution.”
“Bringing families, workers, residents and visitors here to San FranDISCO is the goal of the events and activities the City is hosting as part of our economic recovery,” said Kate Sofis, Executive Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “Transforming our public spaces for unique activities such as a roller rink speaks to the fun and spirit of San Francisco and we look forward to having many more events that bring people together and support our local businesses over the next few months.”
In addition to the high-quality rink flooring protected from the elements with a roof canopy, the rink facility features restrooms, a skate rental kiosk, and ample public seating areas where anyone can enjoy watching skaters in action. Instructors will offer 90-minute skating sessions at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and a two-hour session from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. evenings Wednesdays through Sunday.
For more information, please visit www.skatesanfrandisco.com.
