FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.
The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.
He fled with a "large amount of cash" before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.
Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.
Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.
The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.
