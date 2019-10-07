SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old California girl who plotted with her friends to gather information on a man they believed was seeking underage sex ended up being kidnapped by him.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says the teens used social media to communicate with the 32-year-old man and set up a meeting Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say that when the man arrived he convinced the 17-year-old to get in his car to talk. Officials say the man drove away and the girl's friends called 911.
Deputies arrested Robert Dreyfus a short time later on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges. It's not known Monday if he has an attorney.
The girl was not hurt.
