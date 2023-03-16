Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California will build 1,200 small homes across the state as part of an effort to help house the nation's largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during his time in office.

Newsom announced the plans in Sacramento on the first stop of a planned four-city tour, during which major policy announcements are expected on housing, health care and public safety. The tour is replacing the governor's traditional State of the State address.

