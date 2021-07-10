State public health officials announced Friday that they will release updated guidance for the fall school semester next week encouraging schools to return to full in-person classes.
The California Department of Public Health plans to issue its updated school guidance on Monday with an emphasis on COVID-19 testing support for schools and safety measures like wearing face coverings indoors.
The CDPH’s announcement followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement Friday that it will support full, in-person schooling for the fall semester and that it will not require face coverings for fully vaccinated students and staff or at least 3 feet of distance between students within classrooms.
The CDPH, however, will require students and staff to continue wearing face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to “ensure that all kids are treated the same.”
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventive measure is wearing masks indoors.
The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that the mask requirement “also will ensure that all kids are treated the same,” without any stigma attached to those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.
“We believe that with masking and with testing, we can get kids back to in person 100% in our schools,” Ghaly said.
Ghaly noted the CDC guidance released Friday says that when it is not possible to maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance, “it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”
The health department plans to release more detailed guidance for school reopening next week, said Ghaly, who joined Gov. Gavin Newsom at a Napa Valley elementary school to sign a bill that provides record funding for California schools.
Nancy Magee, superintendent of the San Mateo County Office of Education, said county students will be expected to wear masks when indoors, practice good hygiene and stay home when feeling ill. In case of COVID-19 exposure, students will be expected to be tested and to quarantine.
“San Mateo County schools have been closely following all local and state guidance and are well prepared to implement COVID-19 safety and health protocols while also serving all students full time in person in the fall,” Magee said in an email. “As has been our practice, the San Mateo County Office of Education will support all schools with guidance support and technical assistance as we look forward to resuming in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.”
To help fund the state’s school system, Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed a funding package Friday that will allocate nearly $124 billion to support expanded afterschool and summer learning programs, increase school staff sizes and make prekindergarten available for free for all of the state’s 4-year-olds by 2025.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in California’s future and expand opportunities for every child across the state,” Newsom said in a statement.
Reacting to the package, Magee shared excitement in also seeing funds directed to student mental health support, college readiness, expanding broadband access and special education, calling the measures “a whole child approach to student success.”
“The governor’s education budget is historic and a powerful demonstration of child-centered priorities,” Magee said in an email.
Updated information on the state’s school guidance and reopenings can be found at https://schools.covid19.ca.gov.
