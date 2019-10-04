SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a trio of laws targeting college admissions following a scandal involving the arrest of 50 people for using bribes to get their children into elite schools.
Newsom announced Friday he had signed laws tightening rules on when colleges can admit students who don't meet eligibility requirements and requiring schools to tell the Legislature if they give any preferential treatment.
He also signed a law to prevent people who are found guilty in the scandal from receiving certain tax benefits.
The laws were among the 21 bills relating to higher education that Newsom announced he had signed.
Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting, a sponsor of one of the bills, says it's important for the Legislature to know about the admission practices of colleges who receive state-funded benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.