Bustling, open-air night markets seen in places like China and Taiwan may be coming to California after San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, introduced a new state bill Monday.
Alongside San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio, Haney announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 441 on San Francisco’s Irving Street, where the city’s first recurring night market will launch in mid-September.
The market, which will run between 20th and 23rd avenues, will be put on by a collective of farmers’ market and mercantile groups. Funding comes from a grant gifted by the nonprofit Avenue Greenlight, which aims to revitalize San Francisco’s neighborhoods.
Proponents hope the success that night markets have brought to other parts of the world — boosting tourism and supporting small businesses — could also happen in major California cities.
Engardio, who represents the west-side neighborhoods of the Sunset, said he was inspired to bring night markets to San Francisco after visiting his husband’s family in Taipei, Taiwan, which has large markets every night. Vintage finds, home goods, street food and souvenirs are some of the goods that these markets could sell to visitors and tourists in the city.
If passed, AB 441 would create permitting-pathways with the California Department of Public Health so night markets can regularly occur in California neighborhoods without repeated applications or fees.
