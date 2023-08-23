A statewide needs-assessment of Californians older than 55 is being conducted for the first time through the state’s Department of Aging, to gauge residents’ priorities in certain areas of livability and help inform future programs that serve that growing population.
The online assessment became available to all Californians Aug. 14, after initially being mailed only to a limited number of randomly selected residents, according to Sara Eisenberg, a spokesperson for the California Department of Aging.
The Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults asks residents about needs and satisfaction in six areas, which include community design, employment and finances, equity and inclusivity, health and wellness, information and assistance, and productive activities.
The survey also helps California secure its membership in AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, which provides members with information and guidance on building communities that maximize livability for residents of all ages.
By 2030, about 10.8 million, or a quarter of all California residents, will be over 60 years old, according to projections from the state.
