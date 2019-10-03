SAN DIEGO (AP) — Border patrol agents have arrested a woman they say tried to smuggle nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine through a Southern California checkpoint with her 6-year-old son in the car.
Authorities say the woman, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, was stopped at the Pine Valley checkpoint in San Diego County Tuesday night. A drug dog alerted agents to the rear door of the SUV.
Authorities say they found 65 plastic-wrapped packages of crystal meth inside the side panels of the rear door and the spare tire.
Authorities say the drugs had an estimated street value of $179,000.
The woman was arrested and her son was placed with child welfare officials.
