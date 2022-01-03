SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.
Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.
The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.
Light precipitation was expected to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.
Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.