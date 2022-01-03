SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Light precipitation was expected to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.

