California Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced Friday he has introduced new legislation that would ensure that all hate crimes are handled by law enforcement in a consistent manner across the state.
Assembly Bill 1947 would require all California law enforcement agencies to update their hate crime policies to include protocols on recognizing, reporting and responding to such crimes.
Ting said the proposed bill is in response to a rising increase in reported hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
According to the California Department of Justice, in 2020 California experienced a 31% increase in hate crimes compared to the previous year — with anti-Asian hate crimes increasing by 107%.
Although the bill was inspired by a rise in hate crimes against Asians, the bill would address all crimes based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender and disability.
Specifically, the bill would call for the Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training to update statewide standards on hate crimes and require all California law enforcement agencies to implement those new standards. In addition, the bill would mandate that law enforcement agencies report their updated hate crime policies to the state Department of Justice.
Ting said the bill is urgently needed, citing a 2018 report by the California State Auditor that found law enforcement inadequately identified, reported and responded to hate crimes. The report also found hate crimes are underreported by 14% due to, in part, outdated or nonexistent policies.
