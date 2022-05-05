The California Apartment Association filed a federal lawsuit Thursday over Alameda County’s COVID-related eviction moratorium.
Together with a group of five Alameda County landlords, the CAA is asking the court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions to prevent enforcement of the county’s eviction moratorium.
The rules prevent landlords “from evicting any renter in the county, including the incorporated parts of the county, for virtually any reason, with few exceptions,” according to the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
The suit also alleges the moratorium “unconstitutionally impairs contracts” and violates the right to due process. It also claims the county is in violation of the state’s Ellis Act, which allows landlords to remove property from the rental market.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to enact the eviction moratorium in April 2020 after both Gov. Gavin Newsom and the county declared a state of emergency over rising COVID-19 cases.
