Nearly 2,000 psychologists, therapists and social workers in Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California division voted to authorize a strike against their workplace, the National Union of Healthcare Workers announced Thursday.
The strike is in response to Kaiser allegedly rejecting union proposals, which included easing caseloads and hiring more bilingual therapists from minority groups. Mental health care providers at Kaiser have been without a contract since Oct. 1, the union said in a press release.
The recent Senate Bill 221 requires health plans and insurers to set up followup therapy appointments no later than 10 business days, in an effort to provide timely mental health services in California. NUHW and clinicians say that more staffing is essential to follow this protocol.
Separately, members of the Alliance of Health Care Unions allege that Kaiser is proposing wage cuts in Southern California care facilities for those hired after 2022, which is partially why some of their 36,000 members announced a strike earlier this year.
Kaiser Permanente officials were not immediately available to comment.
