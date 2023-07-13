LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

Film and television actors with the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA announced Thursday that they would join writers on strike as contract negotiations break down.

It's the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will be picketing film and television productions together.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, said at a news conference that the union leadership voted for the work stoppage hours after their contract expired and talks broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers representing employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

