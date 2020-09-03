Officials with California’s power grid operator said Thursday that while they are more prepared for this weekend’s heat wave than they were in mid-August, a scorching end to the summer could require additional flex alerts in the coming weeks.
Eric Schmitt, vice president of operations for the California Independent System Operator, acknowledged that California’s summer weather generally extends into September, particularly in the southern part of the state.
“Many of our seasonal records are set in the September timeframe,” Schmitt said. “We obviously are going to have heavy loads this weekend and until we clear September, we could have other tight, demanding days.”
The CAISO issued a flex alert Thursday for Labor Day weekend, citing temperatures that are expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees higher than normal and could generate increased energy demand and air conditioner usage.
The state’s power grid faced a similarly strained demand for energy in mid-August, when a heat wave blanketed the West Coast for several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.