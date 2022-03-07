Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that directs state agencies and departments to ensure their contractors are complying with economic sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.
The action follows Newsom calling this week for state pension funds to halt the flow of money from California to Russia and to ban the purchase of Russian debt.
Last week, Newsom met with Dmytro Kushneruk, the consul general of Ukraine, to express the state’s solidarity with the Ukrainian community and to discuss the state’s current efforts to support the people and government of Ukraine as well as California’s long-tenured relationship with that country.
Newsom’s executive order requires state agencies and departments within his administration to review their contracts for commodities, services and technology and to terminate any contracts with entities that are subject to economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, as well as any sanctions imposed under state law.
