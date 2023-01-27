DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel won her bid Friday to lead the GOP for two more years, prevailing in an election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season.

McDaniel, whom Donald Trump tapped as RNC chair in 2016, won the the secret ballot 111 to 51. The high-profile election played out inside a luxury resort on the Southern California coast as the RNC's 168 voting members – activists and elected officials from all 50 states – gathered for the committee's annual winter meeting.

